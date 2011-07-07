Softel to bring new subtitling and captioning solutions to IBC

Softel’s subtitling and captioning solutions have been optimized for next-generation workflows including transitioning to tapeless, upgrading to HD, exploring multiplatform delivery, rolling out multilanguage feeds or focusing on 3-D.

At IBC, Softel will show ScheduleSmart, a sophisticated workflow technology that uses proprietary heuristics and algorithms to determine the optimum point in the workflow at which to bind subtitles, captions and ancillary data to content.

ScheduleSmart introduces flexibility in subtitling workflows by automatically assessing whether there is time to ingest data to media servers or a digital asset management (DAM) system. If the system determines that early or late binding is not possible, live systems are automatically directed to perform the bind at time of air.

Softel’s Swift vTX enables broadcasters to repurpose content regardless of file format. It allows them to switch between SD and HD formats easily to facilitate multiplatform and worldwide distribution.

Swift vTX supports a large array of files, wrappers and playout formats, facilitating the integration of subtitled or captioned content across a wide range of media servers and editing solutions.