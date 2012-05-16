Softel Rolls Out MediaSphere Bridge



NORWALK, CONN.: Softel announced MediaSphere Bridge, a new solution for two-screen interactive television that it says “enables seamless and dynamic experiences between first and second screens.” MediaSphere Bridge takes advantage of Softel triggering technologies and uses in-broadcast triggers—Softel iMarks—to link the television and second screen experience and offers control back to the broadcaster and operator.



With MediaSphere Bridge the viewer is able to choose to launch second-screen interactivity either directly from their registered second screen, or through their remote via an on-TV prompt sent out through broadcast master control and carried through the cable headend, prompting the viewer to press “Select/OK” on their remote. When the remote is used, and utilizing the return path, registered smart devices (e.g. iPads) automatically launch the enhanced experience to enable interaction with content on the TV. iPad users may even choose to ‘flick’ the iPad screen back to the main television screen for others in the room to view and debate.



MediaSphere Bridge gives broadcasters a way to gain and keep control over the second screen space while allowing viewers to interact with programming and ad spots, and creating a more compelling enhanced viewing experience.





