Softel Issues Guide for Subtitling in File-Based Workflows



PANGBOURNE, ENGLAND: Softel announced that it published a new guide, “Subtitling and Captioning in File-Based Workflows,” that explains how to simplify the complexity of multilingual subtitling and captioning processes delivered across multiple channels and over an array of platforms.



With step-by-step practical guidance and two case studies from Turner UK and The Mill, this new Softel guide explains how feature-rich subtitling and captioning software can enhance productivity, while reducing operational costs within next-generation workflows. The guide is available for download from the Softel website.



