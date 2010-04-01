Soccer City nets $5 million digital signage kit

South African distributor System Solutions is supplying and installing an HD IPTV digital signage video distribution system plus two large-format, high-resolution outdoor LED screens at the country’s flagship Soccer City stadium. The 95,000 capacity venue in Sowetto will host the opening and closing ceremonies as well as the World Cup Final July 11. The approximately $5 million contract was awarded by the city of Johannesburg.

The two 86m Lighthouse R16i/o-II screens comprise 224 LED panels, fed by a Vista Spyder video control system running in conjunction with a Christie Vista universal routing switcher.

AV Stumpfl ISEO will be the main control platform, pulling all the elements of the installation into one master control system. This has the ability to operate and communicate with all other systems, devices and applications plus monitoring devices and provide fault reporting and analysis to the stadium’s property and building management systems.

ISEO will also control the video mixing and switching and all playback devices and will allow a single input to control the entire video flow to the main LED screens, digital signage and IPTV systems.

System Solutions will provide approximately 160 AV Stumpfl ISEO digital signage systems in all public areas of the stadium for general information and commercial advertising purposes. This will display constantly updated information and prerecorded media content. This, together with multiple broadcast mixes, can be streamed live to any layer on any display.

System Solutions will also provide a multichannel HD and SD IPTV distribution system comprising HD hardware encoders, DVB gateways at the headend and HD receivers and display screens to all the back of house, VIP and hospitality suites.