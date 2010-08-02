Snell to introduce HD Archangel 1080p restoration system

At IBC2010, Snell will introduce to the European market its new Archangel Ph.C – HD, an SD/HD restoration system with real-time dirt, dust, grain, noise, scratch, instability and flicker removal.

Snell said the Archangel Ph.C – HD ensures that SD and HD content is distributed at the highest quality. The restoration system also brings significant improvements to users’ workflows by maximizing the amount of restoration that can be completed in real time.

Also, Snell’s flagship Alchemist Ph.C – HD, with Ph.C motion measurement technology, now offers 1080p capability, which empowers users to deliver content to any standard without compromising picture quality or clarity.

In addition to Dolby E transcoding and decoding already offered in Alchemist Ph.C – HD, the enhanced Dolby E Authoring option also enables encoding (PCM>Dolby E) with more comprehensive audio routing control.