Snell signs SK Technology as reseller in South Korea

Snell has announced a new distribution agreement with Seoul-based reseller SK Technology. Under the agreement, SK Technology will represent the entire Snell product line to broadcast and cable customers throughout South Korea.

"We are pleased to represent Snell's outstanding line of multi-format production switchers, conversion equipment, and modular signal processing systems," said Byung Kug Kwak, president, SK Technology.

SK Technology has achieved success with the Snell product line in the country, including sales of more than 100 Kahuna switchers, Mach HDs, and Alchemist Ph.C-HD standards converters, as well as significant sales of Snell IQ Modular products to Korea's largest national broadcasters.

"South Korea has led the global transition to HDTV, and we now see a distinct move toward 1080p 3Gb/s operations," said Vanessa Ching, vice president of channel marketing and communications at Snell. "We're seeing a growing momentum for technologies — such as our Kahuna 360 video production switcher — that can help our customers make the next transition seamlessly and cost-effectively.

"With its solid understanding of the Korean marketplace, and outstanding relationships with key media organizations and systems integrators, SK Technology is the ideal partner to help us build the Snell brand across South Korea."