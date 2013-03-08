Snell names new president for North America

Looking to bring the company into new product areas and help customers streamline their operations in light of rising competitive pressures, Snell has named Paul Martin to take over as president of its North American region. Now responsible for all sales, marketing, and service activities across the U.S. and Canada, Martin succeeds Jonathan Goldstein, who held the position since 2005.

In addition to his new role, Martin will also retain his current position as global managing director for the TV Everywhere division, where he oversees Snell's product development, sales, delivery, and support functions for playout automation, channel-in-a box, media asset management, and second-screen solutions. Previously, Martin ran the company’s global manufacturing, supply chain, service operations, and customer service operations. Martin continues to serve as a member of the Snell management board, which he joined in 2009.

Martin said the pressures of TV Everywhere and the ongoing evolution of consumer electronics are driving significant change in the broadcast business, and he “understands the economic and technical impact of this shift on our customers.”

Snell’s router, switcher, modular, and signal conversion product lines are used across the United States and around the world in broadcast operations of all sizes.

Martin’s experience prior to Snell includes manufacturing and business transformation roles in FTSE 100 high-tech manufacturing and telecommunications organizations. Before joining Snell, he worked at British Telecom in senior business-transformation roles, leading the company's drive to deliver excellence in customer experience. He also served in various manufacturing, logistics, and program management roles at Motorola Semiconductor in the United States. He earned his bachelor's in business administration from the University of Texas at Austin and his MBA from the University of Cambridge.