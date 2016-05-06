Sneaky Big Studios Picks Sony 4K Cameras

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ.—Sneaky Big Productions is setting up shop in Scottsdale, Ariz., and has announced that it will be filling its facility with Sony F55 4K cameras. The new facility design, and the technology installed, was done by DigitalGlue.

Sneaky Big Studios Vice President and General Manager Stephen Brain cited F55’s image acquisition capability as a key reason for its selection. The production facility will use the camera as the base of its 4K production.

The 15,000 square-foot production facility is scheduled to open in July.