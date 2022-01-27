Snapchat Adds More Content with Disney, ViacomCBS and NBCU Deals

SANTA MONICA, Calif.—Snap Inc., owner of the popular Snapchat app, has announced that it has renewed and expanded its content deals with Disney, ViacomCBS and NBCU.

“The three companies will continue their collaboration with Snap through extended agreements to provide their current shows on Discover and individually plan to bring more shows to Snap in the future,” Snap said in announcing the deals. “These renewals are a strong validation that Discover continues to be an incredibly important platform for some of the biggest consumer media brands in the world – and these agreements affirm their long-term confidence in Snap and our ability to deliver meaningful outcomes to drive reach, relevance and revenue.”

The Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution agreement continues Disney’s show offerings on Discover, providing Snapchat users with content from brands such as ESPN and ABC News, with additional brands to be added at a later time, Snap said.

Currently, Snapchat users have access to: “SportsCenter on Snap,” “SC Now,” “ESPN MMA Show,” “College GameDay,” “ESPN College GameDay All Access,” “Undefeated On the Yard,” “Hoop Streams,” “Localish,” “What Would You Do?,” and “Marvel Becoming.”

The collaboration between Disney and Snap resulted in ESPN reaching over 26 million Snapchatters during the 2021-2022 football season, Snap said.

In addition, Snap and ViacomCBS have expanded their Stories content offering to include CBS content as well as content from Paramount+ and existing ViacomCBS brands including MTV, AwesomenessTV, CMT, and VH1. ViacomCBS will also distribute episodes of new shows each year that have not previously been distributed on Discover based on their linear and Paramount+ properties, Snap reported.

The new shows include: “Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders: Making the Team,” “Bar Rescue,” “Jersey Shore,” “The Challenge,” “Cribs,” and “AwesomenessTV's Next Influencer.”

ViacomCBS reached 57 million unique viewers across 34 Shows on Snapchat in 2021.

Finally, Snap and NBCUniversal have expanded their Stories content offering to include more from NBC, Bravo and other NBCU-owned networks, including Peacock. NBCU will also distribute episodes of new shows each year that have not previously been distributed on Discover based on their linear networks and Peacock.

NBCUniversal reached 74 million users on Snapchat across 20 Shows in 2021.