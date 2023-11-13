SMPTE Publications and Standards Will Move to SMPTE.org in January 2024

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.— SMPTE today announced that SMPTE publications and standards accessible as part of the Society's individual and organizational membership options will be available at SMPTE.org as of Jan. 1, 2024. By making the full SMPTE portfolio — including publication workflows for standards, conference papers, and the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal — available on its website, the Society says it is positioned to add further value to SMPTE memberships.

SMPTE's extensive library of publications, technical articles, and data complements the vast educational offerings, career development, and networking opportunities that are available to individual SMPTE members. Current subscribers to SMPTE publications will be contacted directly regarding continued access options via SMPTE.org.

Further information about SMPTE is online at smpte.org.