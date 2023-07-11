SMPTE Opens Early Bird Registration for 2023 Media Technology Summit

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—SMPTE has opened early registration for the 2023 Media Technology Summit, Oct. 16-19 in Hollywood, Calif. The SMPTE Media Technology Summit 2023 is the Society's annual media technology conference that brings together global industry leaders to share their latest research findings and offer solutions to industry issues while providing a space for professionals to network and learn.

Early bird pricing for this year's conference lasts from July 11 to Aug. 12. Once early bird pricing ends, those who wish to participate in the conference will pay the going rate at the time of registration. Attendees will have access to both peer-reviewed technical sessions and invited presentations and panels on the industry's most pressing issues, as well as to the Emerging Technology sessions in the Solutions Hub and all the new features of this year's conference.

Some of the new conference features this year include the Solutions Hub, featuring the SMPTE Spectrum, Emerging Technology Showcase, and the SMPTE Color Bar & Lounge. The Solutions Hub is the transformed exhibit hall, focused entirely on solutions-based exhibits, and includes an area dedicated to the color science of digital cinema—the SMPTE Spectrum. The SMPTE Color Bar & Lounge, sponsored by Signiant, is a casual space where attendees can share a drink with colleagues or hold an impromptu meeting.

In addition to the technical program and Emerging Technology sessions, attendees will also be able to select one of three off-site programming experiences to attend on Thursday, Oct. 19. Options will include an immersive experience, a virtual production studio, and a live broadcasting facility. Transportation will be provided.

Current Summit sponsors include:

Signiant - Attendee lounge sponsor

Dell Technologies - Registration sponsor

The Studio at B&H - Live production sponsor

Ai Media Technologies LLC - Live captioning sponsor

Riedel Communications Inc. - Wireless communication sponsor

More information about the 2023 Media Technology Summit can be found here.