SMPTE Bumps Up 12 to Fellow Status

LOS ANGELES & WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—There will be a dozen new industry professionals joining the ranks of SMPTE’s Fellows, according to a press release from the organization. Fellow status is awarded to individuals who have “attained an outstanding rank among members of the Society.”

The 12 new Fellows are listed here:

Daniel G. Baker, chief engineer, Tektronix

David George Brooks, senior of director of technology strategy in the office of the CTO, Dolby Laboratories

Jean-Pierre Evain, principal project manager at the European Broadcasting Union

David Leitner, director, product and cinematographer, Leitner Studio

David Long, associate professor, Rochester Institute of Technology

Charles S. Meyer, chief technology officer, Grass Valley

Arjun Ramamurthy, senior vice president of technology, Twentieth Century Fox

Bill Redmann, director of standards and immersive media technologies, Technicolor

Edward Reuss, consulting engineer

Peter Storer Jr., executive vice president, MediAnswers.TV

Peter Weitzel

Leigh Alvin Myles Whitcomb, architect, Imagine Communications

The new Fellows will be officially elevated during the Fellows Luncheon on Oct. 24 as part of the SMPTE 2017 Technical Conference and Exhibition in Los Angeles. They will also be recognized during the SMPTE Annual Awards Gala.