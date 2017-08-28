SMPTE Bumps Up 12 to Fellow Status
LOS ANGELES & WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—There will be a dozen new industry professionals joining the ranks of SMPTE’s Fellows, according to a press release from the organization. Fellow status is awarded to individuals who have “attained an outstanding rank among members of the Society.”
The 12 new Fellows are listed here:
Daniel G. Baker, chief engineer, Tektronix
David George Brooks, senior of director of technology strategy in the office of the CTO, Dolby Laboratories
Jean-Pierre Evain, principal project manager at the European Broadcasting Union
David Leitner, director, product and cinematographer, Leitner Studio
David Long, associate professor, Rochester Institute of Technology
Charles S. Meyer, chief technology officer, Grass Valley
Arjun Ramamurthy, senior vice president of technology, Twentieth Century Fox
Bill Redmann, director of standards and immersive media technologies, Technicolor
Edward Reuss, consulting engineer
Peter Storer Jr., executive vice president, MediAnswers.TV
Peter Weitzel
Leigh Alvin Myles Whitcomb, architect, Imagine Communications
The new Fellows will be officially elevated during the Fellows Luncheon on Oct. 24 as part of the SMPTE 2017 Technical Conference and Exhibition in Los Angeles. They will also be recognized during the SMPTE Annual Awards Gala.
