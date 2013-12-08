SMPTE Announces Leadership for Key 2014 Events

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers announced the individuals who will lead program organization and execution for the 2014 NAB Show's Technology Summit on Cinema, SMPTE 2014 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition, and Entertainment Technology in the Internet Age conference.



TSC takes place April 5-6, the first two days of the 2014 NAB Show in Las Vegas. Dave Schnuelle, senior director in the office of the chief technologt officer at Dolby and former chair of SMPTE Technical Committee 21 Digital Cinema, will serve as the chairman for the summit. The program committee includes several program committee members from the 2013 event, plus other industry notables.



The 2014 ETIA Conference, which will be held once again on the Stanford University campus, is scheduled for June. SMPTE Education Vice President Patrick Griffis will join Joyce Farrell, executive director of the Stanford Center for Image Systems Engineering, to head up the conference program committee.



For the society’s flagship event, the SMPTE 2014 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition, Paul Chapman, senior vice president of technology at FotoKem, will serve as chairman and Jim DeFilippis, CGO at Technology Made Simple consulting, will serve as vice chairman. The conference will run from Oct. 21-23 following a pre-conference symposium on Oct. 20.



Additional program committee members include Patrick Griffis, executive director, technology strategy, in the office of the CTO at Dolby Laboratories; Corey Carbonara, IC2 senior research fellow and director of the Digital Communication Technologies Project at Baylor University and also a professor in the university's Film and Digital Media Division; Pete Putnam, president of ROAM Consulting; Harvey Arnold, corporate director of engineering for Sinclair Broadcast Group; Al Kovalick, principal member and founder of Media Systems Consulting; and Kevin Stec, vice president of image technology research at Dynamic Digital Depth.

