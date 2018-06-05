SMPTE Announces its First Digital-Only Edition of the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—SMPTE has announced that in addition to its current print and online publications, it has published an additional, special, digital-only edition of the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal. Available now within the SMPTE digital library, hosted on the IEEE Xplore platform, this first online-only Journal issue focuses on topics surrounding cloud technologies for media applications.

With the addition of the online-only issue, the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal is now published 10 times per year — nine print/online editions and now one online-only edition.

"For the online-only edition, we maintained the entire editorial and production process applied to print, including the rigorous peer review," said Dianne Purrier, staff managing editor of digital and print publications. "With the addition of the online-only edition, members and subscribers receive even more of the exceptional content they have come to expect from SMPTE and our Journal."

Within this June digital-only edition of the Journal, authors including Richard Cartwright, Dave Frederick, Christopher Jenkins, Chris Northwood, and Robert Wadge address topics related to cloud technologies in technical papers.

On-theme papers include "An Internet of Things Architecture for Cloud-Fit Professional Media Workflow," "Lost in the Clouds? Cloud Storage Fits Into Media Workflows — Just Not Everywhere," and "An Architecture for Cloud-Based IP Video Production Tools." Additional articles focus on the impact of tone mapping on the bit rate and bit depth of coded sequences; use cases for the emerging AOMedia (AV1), an open, royalty-free video coding format designed for video transmissions over the internet; and time-compensated remote production over internet protocol (IP).

Access to the Journal is a benefit of SMPTE membership. Nonmembers, individuals, and institutions may subscribe at smpte.org/publications/subscribe-rights-permissions.