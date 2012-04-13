Smartphones, HDTVs top planned electronics purchases this year, says CEA study

The consumer love affair with smartphones and HDTVs appears as if it will continue this year as the devices rank No. 1 and 2 on the list of consumer electronics U.S. households plan to buy over the next 12 months, according to the findings of a new study from the Consumer Electronics Association.

The findings, which are part of the association's "14th Annual Household CE Ownership and Market Potential Study" released April 5, also revealed that the number of households with tablet computers will experience its greatest growth to date this year.

Smartphones will be the most purchased CE device this year. Twenty-two percent of U.S. households say they plan to purchase the device in the next 12 months. HDTVs at 17 percent, and digital cameras, at 15 percent, are next on the list. Both tablet computers and notebook/laptop computers are expected to be purchased by 14 percent of U.S. households.

Blu-ray players and digital media players also saw double-digit growth in household penetration numbers.

The study also found that nearly 31 million U.S. households (26 percent) will be watching content streamed online, and growth will continue this year as 9 percent of new households are expected to subscribe to a video rental and steaming service this year.

Televisions remain the most commonly owned CE device, with 99 percent of U.S. households owning at least one TV. The average U.S. household owns 2.9 televisions.

Sixty-eight percent of U.S. households report owning at least one HDTV. In addition, 54 percent report they own at least one LCD TV, and 32 percent report they own at least one plasma TV.

Of the 37 CE devices surveyed, the average U.S. household owns 24, the same number as last year, according to the report. On average, the households spent $961 on consumer electronics over the past 12 months, down more than $200 from last year.