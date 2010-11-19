SkyTerra 1 Successfully Launched



An International Launch Services Proton Breeze M launched Lightsquared's SkyTerra 1 satellite into geostationary orbit Nov. 14 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.



SkyTerra 1 has the largest commercial antenna reflector ever put into service – a 22-meter L-band reflector. Boeing has a detailed description of the SkyTerra satellites on its Website.



In addition to the 22-meter L-band antenna, the satellite has a 2-meter Ku-band antenna for feeder links. The Boeing 702HP spacecraft will use four gateways located in Canada and the United States.



In announcing the launch, Sanjiv Ahuja, LightSquared chairman and CEO, said, "Today, LightSquared has achieved a major milestone in the realization of our mission to revolutionize the wireless industry in the United States. LightSquared is launching the world's first truly integrated satellite-terrestrial network, combining our 4G-LTE terrestrial network with ubiquitous satellite coverage that will connect rural America and support emergency communications."



