Sky News Sets World Record for Concurrent Live Web Streams

HACKENSACK, N.J.—The Guinness world record for most concurrent live web streams was set during Sky News’ coverage of the U.K. General Election on May 7, the broadcaster officially announced. The U.K. broadcaster used LiveU technology to stream from 138 locations simultaneously to cover 150 constituency results.

The LiveU units were managed and controlled by LiveU Central, a cloud-based management platform that used geo-location capabilities to centrally control the fleet of units. LiveU’s cellular bonding technology was also utilized.

