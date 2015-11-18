Sixty Ease Live Platfrom Integrates with Vizrt Graphic Tools

BERGEN, NORWAY—Sixty, a TV experience company based in Norway, has announced that its recently released Ease Live interactive graphics system can integrate with Vizrt’s Viz Artist and Viz Trio systems for online and broadcast graphics.

Ease Live allows broadcasters to send interactive, clickable on-air graphics, highlights, statistics and more to tablets directly from broadcasters’ graphics systems. Now, it can also integrate with Viz Artist and Viz Trio to send graphics to end viewers while minimizing resource requirements within existing distribution flows.

The Ease Live also includes integration with existing sports graphic applications and the design of customized sports graphics applications.