Six Post-Newsweek stations add suite of Weather Central tools

The six television stations owned by Post-Newsweek Stations have completed installation of Weather Central Fusion Studio, ESP:LIVE, RouteCast and NewsNavigator systems across all six of its TV stations.

The new Weather Central systems enable Post-Newsweek to enhance weather, traffic and other news presentations, as well as upgrade the capabilities of its online JustWeather.com local weather service.

The six stations are WDIV in Detroit, KPRC in Houston, WPLG in Miami, KSAT in San Antonio, TX, WKMG in Orlando, and WJXT in Jacksonville, FL.