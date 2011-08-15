SIS ups the antennae at IBC

Outside broadcast and satellite uplink specialist SIS Live will be showing some new developments in its product ranges at IBC2011 in Amsterdam next month. This includes versions of its uPak VSAT terminal in Ka, Ku and X band parabolic style antenna, and the Tr-uPod satellite uplink system for the first time in Europe.

Multi-band uPak is now available with a 60cm parabolic style antenna as well as the previously issued flat plate antenna. This automated VSAT terminal provides high-speed data communications for Internet connectivity, video transmission and VPN connectivity, using its integral iDirect modem.

Tr-uPod, first unveiled at NAB 2011, is a flexible, compact satellite uplink system featuring an advanced composite antenna design, tool-less assembly with fully automated or simple manual operation. The multiband antenna is available in 0.75m, 1.0m, 1.2m and 1.5m versions and packs into two IATA-compliant carry cases, which can be flown as standard airline baggage and easily carried over rough terrain.