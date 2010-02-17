SIS LIVE to centralize resource scheduling with Quintiq

Broadcast services supplier SIS LIVE has chosen the Quintiq scheduling solution to manage resources in its outside broadcast (OB) division.

SIS LIVE’s planners have been scheduling equipment and crew using legacy systems that did not have the capacity to effectively manage the large number of resources required. Quintiq’s solution will provide SIS LIVE with the information it needs to ensure all resources reach their destination in the most cost-effective way. In total, SIS LIVE has more than 200 vehicles in its fleet and 500 employees. The OB company also works with more than 1500 freelancers as well as many thousands of pieces of equipment.

SIS LIVE also chose Quintiq for its personnel scheduling features. Working with many different pools of freelancers located in different geographical locations, planners will be able to choose from an optimized list of resources simply by clicking on the map location of the events being planned.