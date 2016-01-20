SIS Live Boosts Middle East Connectivity

MILTON KEYENS, ENGLAND—SIS Live has expanded its fiber and satellite network by acquiring satellite capacity in the Middle East to improve connectivity in the region. SIS permanently leased more capacity on the Eutelsat E10A satellite, which offers prime Ku-band and C-band connectivity.

The increase in connectivity now allows customers from the major events and news sectors to use SIS Live’s occasional use booking service to secure capacity for their connectivity requirements.

In addition, SIS recently announced the sale of seven LoStow vehicle mounted antenna for the Middle East and North Africa region.