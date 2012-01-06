SIRG to address satellite identification

The Satellite Interference Reduction Group (sIRG) has formed a new working group to tackle the issue of satellite identification and automatic deployment of uplinks.

While the sIRG has rallied uplink vendors and users alike to include a carrier ID, it is not currently possible to identify a specific satellite, which can leads to carriers mistakenly using the wrong satellite, the group said. Having a system for identifying individual satellites is especially important to auto-deploy and "Comms On The Move" (COTM) systems that are unmanned and can be prone to inaccuracies.

According to a sIRG, the new working group will focus on finding cost-effective ways to introduce satellite ID. It also will develop a standard for auto-deploy systems aimed at reducing interference during their deployment.

Additionally, sIRG is looking to form a new group in early 2012 to examine the future of on-board satellite technology with the inclusion of the satellite ID.

The Satellite ID Working Group was established following a presentation by Dave Nicoll, Sematron business development manager, at a recent sIRG conference. His presentation explored the problem of auto-deploy systems. Nicoll was selected to chair the new working group.

"It is extremely clear to me that adjacent satellite interference and deployment accuracy needs solving," said Nicoll. "Auto-deploy causes a great many problems, but it is not a simple case of stopping those systems, as a great many people rely on them due to the need to cut costs."