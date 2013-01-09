SintecMedia acquires StorerTV

SintecMedia has acquired StorerTV, a North American provider of media program and contract rights management software solutions for the television broadcast and cable industry.

StorerTV clients will enjoy the benefits that will come from integration between StorerTV’s SIMS platform and OnAir, including non-linear distribution capabilities.

For more than 25 years, StorerTV has developed media program and contract rights management software solutions for the television broadcast and cable industry. Storer TV is based in Milwaukee, WI.

SintecMedia is a global provider of management solutions designed to meet the needs of broadcasters, media companies, cable MSOs and station groups. SintecMedia is backed by the private equity firm Riverwood Capital.