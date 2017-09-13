Sinclair: Tribune Merger Won’t Affect Repack Timing

BALTIMORE—In a recent blog post, Sinclair’s VP of engineering Harvey Arnold said critics of the proposed merger between Sinclair and Tribune are wrong when they suggest the company would use its new size to delay the repack of TV stations. He says that a move like that would be suicidal and “nothing could be further from the truth.”

