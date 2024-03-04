Sinclair to Promote Childhood Literacy in U.S.

BALTIMORE & WASHINGTON D.C.—Sinclair Inc. has announced that it is partnering with Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) to launch Sinclair Cares: Supporting Children’s Literacy.

The campaign will be supported by a $25,000 donation from Sinclair and by public service announcements on Sinclair stations in March during National Reading Month.

The nationwide campaign seeks to create awareness around children’s literacy challenges and help get books into the hands of children across the U.S. through a virtual book drive. The Sinclair Cares: Supporting Children’s Literacy campaign will run throughout March, National Reading Month.

In launching the effort, RIF and Sinclair noted that one in three children entering kindergarten lack the basic skills they need to learn to read, and two-thirds of U.S fourth graders do not read at grade level.

Since 1966, Reading Is Fundamental has provided nearly 430 million books and reading resources to over 160 million children. As part of the campaign, Sinclair Cares: Supporting Children’s Literacy will feature a virtual book drive whereby viewers nationwide can support the campaign.

Sinclair and RIF also cited research showing that RIF’s model of giving children choice and access to own new, age-appropriate books is tied to improved reading behaviors, writing performance, language development, and academic performance in other subjects. This is particularly important because 61% of U.S. children living at or below the poverty line have no books at home. A $4 donation can help get a new book to a child in the nation’s most under-resourced communities, they said.

The Sinclair Cares: Supporting Children’s Literacy campaign will be supported through public service campaigns across Sinclair’s television stations.

In partnership with RIF, Sinclair will produce content to air throughout March, and Sinclair will also produce a 30-minute special to raise awareness around the issue. The special will focus on the state of children’s literacy in the U.S., with interviews from RIF executives, literacy experts, educators and local students, and will air on Sinclair’s television stations March 21-31. The stations will also stream a 60-minute version of the special on their respective websites.

In early March, on-air talent from Sinclair’s local stations will be reading to students in schools and libraries in their respective markets in support of Read Across America.

“A recent study conducted by the National Institute for Literacy found that twenty percent of Americans read below the level needed to earn a living wage. Our goal is to help ensure all children can become proficient readers, improving their future, and helping them to reach their full potential,” said Rob Weisbord, chief operating officer and president of Local Media.

“National Reading Month is the perfect time to partner with Sinclair in creating greater awareness for the need to get new books into the hands of children in communities across the country. Twenty-five million children in the U.S. cannot read proficiently,” added Alicia Levi, president and CEO of RIF, “which prevents them from achieving success in school, participating in all areas of life, and realizing their dreams. RIF is thrilled to be partnering with Sinclair to help us connect more children to the joy of reading—and build a foundation for lifelong opportunity.”