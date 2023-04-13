Sinclair Renews Nielsen Deal for Local and National Audience Measurement

NEW YORK—Nielsen has announced that it has renewed a multi-year agreement with Sinclair Broadcast Group for Nielsen Local and National audience measurement services.

As part of the agreement, Sinclair will continue to utilize Nielsen audience measurement services for 197 local television stations and one regional cable channel across 84 local markets, as well as its national networks, including the Tennis Channel, TBD, Charge! Comet, and national unwired network.

Sinclair will also continue to leverage a range of Nielsen tools to complement the Local and National audience measurement and drive their business goals, including Nielsen Ad Intel, Nielsen Scarborough, and Nielsen TV/MRI Fusion, the companies reported.

"We are delighted to continue as Sinclair's long standing provider of audience measurement and delivering insights that help power its strategic growth initiatives across local and national TV, regional sports and out-of-home services." said Catherine Herkovic, executive vice president and managing director, Audio and Local TV at Nielsen. "As the media landscape continues to become more complex and media owners continue to diversify their platforms, Nielsen remains committed to delivering accurate, equitable, and unbiased measurement across all forms of media."