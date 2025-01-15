Sinclair Renews NBC Affiliation Pacts

NEW YORK and BALTIMORE—Sinclair and NBUCniversal said they have struck a major multiyear agreement renewing all 21 of Sinclair’s owned and/or operated NBC affiliates. The stations reach nearly 7 million U.S. TV households.

The deal renews these Sinclair-owned stations: WOAI San Antonio, Texas; KSNV Las Vegas; WJAR Providence, Rhode Island; WNWO Toledo, Ohio; WSTM Syracuse, New York; WCYB Tri-Cities (Tennessee and Virginia); WTWC Tallahassee, Florida; WJAC Altoona-Johnstown, Pennsylvania; WPBN-WTOM Traverse City-Cadillac, Michigan; KCFW-KECI Missoula, Montana; WTOV Wheeling-Steubenville, Ohio; and KTVM and KDBZ-CD, Butte-Bozeman, Montana.

The deal also renewed NBC affiliations on stations Sinclair manages in five markets: Cunningham Broadcasting Group-owned KRNV Reno, Nevada; Deerfield Media’s WPMI Mobile (Alabama)-Pensacola (Florida); Howard Stirk Holdings-owned WPMI Flint-Saginaw-Bay City, Michigan; MPS Media’s WNBW Gainsville, Florida; and Roberts Media-owned KMTR, KMCB and KTCW in Eugene, Oregon.

“These agreements reflect the mutual value and shared success between Sinclair and NBC,” said Will Bell, senior vice president, head of distribution and network relations, Sinclair. “It underscores the strength of our partnership and the unique role our stations play in delivering compelling content, trusted journalism, and vital services to local communities. We look forward to continuing to build on this legacy with NBC in the years ahead.”