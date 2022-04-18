Sinclair, ONE Media 3.0 Executives to Speak at 2022 NAB Show

HUNT VALLEY, M.D.—In what promises to be a major series of updates on developments in NextGen TV, executives from Sinclair Broadcast Group and its subsidiary, ONE Media 3.0, will be participating in the 2022 NAB Show from April 23 to 27 in Las Vegas.

Members of the company’s leadership team scheduled to present in panel discussions during the NAB Show, while also hosting ATSC 3.0 demonstrations include:

Chris Ripley, President and CEO

Del Parks - President of Technology

Mark Aitken - SVP of Advanced Technology, Sinclair Broadcast Group/President, ONE Media 3.0

Jerald Fritz – EVP Strategic and Legal Affairs, ONE Media 3.0

Mike Kralec, SVP, Chief Technology Officer

John Zeigler, Chief Marketing Officer

Skip Flenniken, VP & GM, Technology Business Development

So Vang, VP of Emerging Technologies, ONE Media 3.0

Walid Hamri, Senior Director, Media Systems

Matthew Goldman, Senior Director, Media Engineering & Architecture

Ernie Ensign, Senior Director of News Technology

Josh Gordon, Strategy Consultant, ONE Media 3.0

"Sinclair is a leader in the development and integration of new technologies, including ATSC 3.0, transforming the media industry. We look forward to showcasing the latest innovations and sharing the expertise of our leadership team with the NAB community, the industry's most pioneering professionals,” said Chris Ripley, Sinclair's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Sinclair will host a press conference on Saturday, April 23 from 3-4pm in the NAB Press Briefing Room N242. Chris Ripley and Mark Aitken will discuss datacasting and the future of NextGen broadcasting, among other topics.

Additionally, the Sinclair/ONE Media leadership team will participate in the following NAB Show events:

Saturday, April 23

10:55-11:15am. What’s New and What’s Old with ATSC - Del Parks. Panel discussion in W311-W313.

3:00-4:00pm. Sinclair Broadcast Group Press Conference. Chris Ripley and Mark Aitken NAB Press Briefing Conference Room N242.

4:30–5:00pm. Devoncroft Executive Summit: The Broadcaster C-Suite: Strategic Drivers of Technology Investment—Mike Kralec.

5:00-5:20pm. Devoncroft Executive Summit: Executive 1:1 Keynote—Chris Ripley.

Sunday, April 24

9:35-9:55am. Interactive NextGen Broadcast TV—Mike Kralec. Paper presentation in W307.

10:35-11:35am. What’s Now and What’s Next with NextGen TV—Skip Flenniken. Panel discussion in N258-N260.

12:00-1:00pm. New Developments in HDR Transition—Press Conference presented by Advanced HDR by Technicolor, Interdigital, Philips and Sinclair Broadcast Group. NAB Press Briefing Conference Room N242.

12:55-1:15pm. A Practical Deployment of High Dynamic Range Video for Over-the-Air Broadcasting—Matthew Goldman. Paper presentation in W307-W309

1:45-2:15pm. Deployment of Advanced Emergency Alerting and Informing (AEA&I) Services: A Progress Report—So Vang. Panel discussion in W6428—Connect Experiential Zone.

2:35-2:55pm. Taking Control of Content Replacement using SCTE 224 for IP, Satellite and OTT Distribution—Walid Hamri. Paper presentation in W311-W313

2:40-3:20pm. NextGen TV: Unlocking Revenue and Value for Broadcast Television- Mark Aitken. Panel discussion in W10619—CMIP Debate Theater.

3:15-3:45pm. Cloud Production Reality and Futures – Mike Kralec. Panel discussion in C5646—Create Inspiration Zone.

Monday, April 25

10:00-10:30am. ATSC 3.0 Datacasting: Real Experiences and Future Potential of Education and Safety Deployment—Mark Aitken. Panel discussion in W6428—Connect Experiential Zone

12:00-12:20pm. Advanced Emergency Information Services Consumer Facing Research—Josh Gordon. ATSC Presentation Zone W9022

3:00-3:30pm. NextGen TV Executive Q&A/ Sip & Speak Session with Mark Aitken. LNU4—Networking Lounge

3:40-4:00pm. From Local to Live: Why TV is the Most Undervalued Marketing Channel—John Zeigler. Panel discussion in W11100—CMIP Presentation Theater

Tuesday, April 26

10:00-10:30am. How the ATSC 3.0-Enabled Broadcast App Personalizes Services for TV Users and Opens Opportunities for Stations—So Vang. Panel discussion in W6428—Connect Experiential Zone

10:00-10:30am. HDR in Today's Market—Matthew Goldman—ATSC Presentation Zone W9022

10:55-11:15am. Advanced News Acquisition Workflow—Ernie Ensign. Paper presentation in W307-W309