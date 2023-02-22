Sinclair Names Susan Connor VP/GM of KMPH and KFRE in Fresno
Connor was most recently VP/GM of KTVL (CBS) in Medford, Ore.
FRESNO, Calif.—Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has named Susan Connor vice president and general manager of KMPH (Fox) and KFRE (CW) in Fresno/Visalia, Calif.
Connor was most recently VP/GM of KTVL (CBS) in Medford, OR, a position she has held since joining Sinclair in 2019.
In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, Chief Operating Officer and President of Broadcast, said, “Susan has a track record of growing stations, and we saw great success under her leadership at KTVL in Medford. We are thrilled she will be shifting her skills and business acumen to Fresno to oversee the team at these stations.”
Prior to KTVL, Connor served as station general manager at WHBQ in Memphis, Tenn. She has also held several leadership positions across the country, including creative services director at KIRO in Seattle, Wash., and station manager in Albuquerque, N.M.
Connor received her Bachelor of Arts in Advertising and Public Relations from Wichita State University.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.