Sinclair Names Susan Connor VP/GM of KMPH and KFRE in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif.—Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has named Susan Connor vice president and general manager of KMPH (Fox) and KFRE (CW) in Fresno/Visalia, Calif.

Connor was most recently VP/GM of KTVL (CBS) in Medford, OR, a position she has held since joining Sinclair in 2019.

In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, Chief Operating Officer and President of Broadcast, said, “Susan has a track record of growing stations, and we saw great success under her leadership at KTVL in Medford. We are thrilled she will be shifting her skills and business acumen to Fresno to oversee the team at these stations.”

Prior to KTVL, Connor served as station general manager at WHBQ in Memphis, Tenn. She has also held several leadership positions across the country, including creative services director at KIRO in Seattle, Wash., and station manager in Albuquerque, N.M.

Connor received her Bachelor of Arts in Advertising and Public Relations from Wichita State University.