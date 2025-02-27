Sinclair Launches Multi-Market Test Of AI-Driven Real-Time Newscast Translation

BALTIMORE, Md.—Sinclair today said it has deployed what it believes to be the first-of-its-kind real-time test of AI-powered language translation of newscasts for Spanish-speaking audiences of its WBFF in Baltimore, KABB in San Antonio, Texas, and WPEC in West Palm Beach, Fla.

“At Sinclair, we are committed to leveraging innovative technology to expand access to local journalism,” said Rob Weisbord, chief operating officer and president of local media. “By implementing live AI translation of our newscasts, we’re breaking down language barriers and ensuring that more viewers can engage with Sinclair’s trusted news coverage.”

Sinclair is collaborating with Deeptune, a generative AI language editing company, on the translation of newscasts, news, weather and community updates, Sinclair said.

"We're thrilled to partner with Sinclair on this groundbreaking implementation of our real-time AI translation technology. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in making critical news accessible to diverse communities and demonstrates how AI can be deployed responsibly to serve the public interest,” said Deeptune founder and CEO Tim Lupo.

This real-time AI translation test marks an important step in broadening local news accessibility. Viewers in the participating markets can experience the service by tuning in to their local Sinclair station’s YouTube channel: WBFF , KABB , WPEC and KSNV , Sinclair said.

Sinclair’s use of generative AI began in 2024 when the company began using AI for language translation with “Petko Unfiltered , ” a Tennis Channel series (as part of Tennis Channel International’s expansion into other territories) and in newscasts for use with severe weather at WPEC during Hurricane Milton, it said.

More information is available on the broadcast group’s website ..