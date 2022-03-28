Sinclair Launches Free State Strategic Services

BALTIMORE—Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced the launch of its new business development unit, Free State Strategic Services.

The new unit will work to provide the federal government, along with state and local agencies, a full suite of targeted digital marketing and advertising solutions to help government agencies communicate with the American public effectively and efficiently, primarily through more cost- effective and streamlined digital advertising.

“The creation of Free State Strategic Services spearheads our efforts to expand Sinclair’s digital marketing and advertising offerings at the state and local level, and develop Free State as a leader in the federal marketplace,” explained Antonia DeFeo, corporate vice president, agency solutions.

Sinclair announced that Free State will operate across a variety of industries, with a particular focus on opportunities within the defense, healthcare, and education sectors.

The new unit will be led by Brandon Nickerson, director for federal business development. Nickerson has over a decade of experience in Washington, DC, and has served in a variety of business development, and government affairs roles, including on Capitol Hill, at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and as a consultant within the national security space.