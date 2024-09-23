Sinclair Bumps Up Political Ad Revenue Forecast

BALTIMORE—Sinclair has announced that it is updating its advertising guidance for the third quarter 2024 and for the full year to account for stronger-than-expected political ad revenues.

The company’s updated expectation for third quarter political advertising revenue is approximately $140 million to $145 million, up from the previously announced forecast range of $113 million to $128 million.

Sinclair also raised its expectations for political advertising for the full year.

The company’s updated full-year political revenue expectation is now $442 million to $469 million, up from the previously-disclosed forecast range of $385 million to $410 million.

The increase reflects a hotly contested 2024 election year, with record levels of political ad spending.

In that climate, Sinclair said its expectations for Local Media segment third quarter core advertising revenue are $285 million to $293 million, with the midpoint down slightly compared to the previously announced forecast range of $288 million to $300 million, due to crowd-out from the increased political advertising.

The updated expectation represents Local Media segment core advertising growth of 2% to 4% year-over-year.

In total, the Company now anticipates Local Media advertising revenue during the third quarter to be within a range of $425 million to $438 million, up from the expectation of a range of $401 million to $428 million, as previously provided on August 7, 2024.

Recent retransmission agreement renewal activity has been in-line with expectations and the Company is reaffirming its previously provided 2-year compounded annualized mid-single digit percent growth rate for net retrans from 2023 through 2025.

The Company will provide financial and operating results for the third quarter 2024 on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.