Sinclair extends contract with Harris

Sinclair Broadcast Group entered into a long-term contract to renew and expand its use of Harris Corporation’s media software solutions for business and advertising operations across 73 television stations in 37 markets. The expansion incorporates new Harris reporting and analytical solutions to enhance productivity and drive new revenue streams.



Sinclair Broadcast Group, among the largest broadcast groups in the United States, has been using Harris OSi media software to manage business operations across its existing broadcast properties since 2004. The company will expand its Harris traffic, billing and advertising sales solution across recently acquired stations by the end of 2012.



Harris OSi media software for sales, traffic and billing provides business and workflow solutions that give customers total visibility and inventory control to maximize advertising revenue and profitability. Sinclair is transitioning its newer properties to OSi-Traffic and OSi-AdConnections media software. The company will later install Harris NetGain business intelligence and analysis software to enable comprehensive, fully integrated business analytics, monitoring and reporting.