Sinclair Deploys Triveni Digital’s StreamScope



Triveni Digital has announced that the Sinclair Broadcast Group has rolled out Triveni’s StreamScope MT-40 technology at its television stations. The group had been using Triveni’s GuideBuilder metatadata platform and older versions of the StreamScope for monitoring purposes. Sinclair has also added the Triveni EM-40 intelligent remote monitoring component.



"Sinclair has utilized Triveni Digital's StreamScope solutions for years,” said Harvey Arnold, corporate director of engineering for Sinclair Broadcast Group. “Our chief engineers have always enjoyed the comprehensive analysis and ease of use in the StreamScope MT product line. We are excited about the addition of the StreamScope RM and EM products, which support our planned migration to enhanced centralized monitoring and more efficient deployment of our engineering talent.”



The EM-40 system continuously detects, isolates and analyzes video stream faults in real time and can generate alarms when programmed thresholds are exceeded.



Sinclair owns and operates, programs, or provides sales services for 58 television stations operating in 35 markets.



