Sinclair Broadcasting Group Offers New Scholarship Program

WASHINGTON—The Sinclair Broadcasting Diversity Scholarship fund has been established, according to a recent announcement from Sinclair Broadcasting Group. This new scholarship program will provide financial support to minority college student who are interested in broadcast, journalism and marketing.

The fund will award up to 10 scholarships of up to $5,000 each year for the next 10 years. Applicants must be U.S. citizens and currently a sophomore or junior at an accredited four-year undergraduate college or university studying in the areas of broadcasting, journalism or marketing and maintaining a minimum GPA of 2.5 at the time of application.

The deadline for to submit an application for the upcoming school year will be April 29 at 11:59 p.m. EST. For more information or to apply for the scholarship, click here.