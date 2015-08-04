Sinclair Broadcast Group Updates with Avid Everywhere
BURLINGTON, MASS. – Nationwide television operator Sinclair Broadcast Group is updating its production facilities and has announced that it will implement the Avid MediaCentral Platform for end-to-end workflows with the aim of unifying the group’s 62 news stations.
Sinclair’s new core workflow includes: iNews for news content creation and distribution and collaborative newsroom management; ISIS shared storage; automated production asset management with Interplay│ Production; Avid MediaCentral │ UX, the cloud-based platform that allows collaboration and the sharing of content using the same workflows; and AirSpeed video servers.
With Avid Everywhere, Sinclair is able to use a plug and play system model that can be scaled and adapted as needed, based on the size of each station.
