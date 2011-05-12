SiliconDust Picks MaxLinear Tuner for Next-Gen CATV System



SiliconDust, manufacturer of the popular HDHomeRun series of IP based ATSC and cable TV receivers, picked the MaxLinear MxL241SF cable TV tuner for its three-tuner HDHomeRun Prime next-generation HD cable TV system. The HDHomeRun Prime connects to a home router and allows anyone connected to the network to watch or record cable TV programming on their computer.



"The television 'set' is evolving to be any device that has a screen, but component size and power requirements can be a hurdle for the systems vendors moving into this space," said Kishore Seendripu, MaxLinear president and CEO. "MaxLinear developed the MxL241SF with these requirements in mind and we are excited at the opportunity to work with SiliconDust as it leads the way in PC television."



The MaxLinear MxL241SF single die IC includes a tuner that works up to 1 GHz plus 64-QAM and 256-QAM demodulators. It outputs an MPEG transport stream. It does not demodulate ATSC signals.



