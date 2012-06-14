Signiant’s Todd Kelly receives Emmys

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Boston/New England Chapter, has honored Signiant employee Todd Kelly with two Emmy Awards for his independent work on the series “Jonathan Bird's Blue World.” Nominated in four categories, Kelly received Awards for Outstanding Children/Youth Program and Outstanding Magazine Feature/Segment.



The 2012 Emmy Awards were announced and presented at ceremonies held June 2, at the Copley Marriott Hotel in Boston, MA. This is the third consecutive year that “Jonathan Bird's Blue World” has been awarded Emmys.



The series takes viewers on an adventurous exploration of the world's oceans. Filmed across the globe, each episode brings viewers to the edge of their seats. In Season Three, viewers followed the touch-and-go rescue of Sully, a pilot whale found stranded on a beach in Curacao and nursed back to health. Season Three also featured segments on magical blue holes in the Bahamas, the amazing Goliath Grouper, a sinkhole in the Yucatan and Australia's Great Barrier Reef.



“Jonathan Bird's Blue World” has aired continuously on PBS stations in the United States since May 2008. The show can be seen in Boston on WGBH and online at blueworldtv.com. Co-produced by Jonathan Bird Productions and the Oceanic Research Group, the series is broadcast in 33 states to more than 160 million viewers. Season Four of the series is scheduled for release in mid-2013.