Signiant Joins the MovieLabs Industry Forum

LEXINGTON, Mass.—Signiant has announced that it has joined the MovieLabs Industry Forum, a collaborative initiative established by MovieLabs to tackle industry challenges and accelerate innovation in media production and distribution.

MovieLabs was founded by major Hollywood studios to advance cutting-edge technologies and promote next-generation solutions that improve the speed, security, and reliability of content creation. Through the MovieLabs Industry Forum, members collaborate on defining common industry goals and developing new standards to drive greater efficiency and agility in media workflows, the group said.

A central focus of the forum is the MovieLabs 2030 Vision, which outlines key principles for transforming the media production landscape, including secure cloud-based workflows, automation, and flexible software-defined architectures.

“Signiant is pleased to join the MovieLabs Industry Forum. While it might seem counterintuitive that a leader in intelligent file transfer would support a vision where assets are ingested straight into the cloud and do not need to be moved, as a SaaS pioneer in the media industry, Signiant has been implementing many of the core principles of this vision for years,” said Ian Hamilton, Signiant’s CTO. “Securely Internet-connecting customer storage, facilitating collaboration and data exchange, is fundamental to our SaaS platform. Newer platform innovations enable seamless ‘like local’ interaction with globally distributed media assets, without duplicating files. While we support the 2030 Vision, we also have our own point of view and commentary informed by our production and post-production supply chain experience, which we’ve shared in a newly published paper.”

The paper on the MovieLabs 2030 Vision can be found here .

“We are pleased that Signiant is joining the MovieLabs Industry Forum to help drive the future of media creation,” said Richard Berger, CEO MovieLabs. “We look forward to collaborating with Signiant as we continue to establish common, interoperable solutions that enable the industry to meet the challenges of tomorrow."