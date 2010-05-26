SID2010: Microvision to Unveil Palm-size 720p Projector



Microvision, which develops palm-size projection display products, said it's demoing its new 720p HD-capable laser PicoP-brand projector at the Society for Information Display's 2010 conference this week, May 25–27, in Seattle (Booth 1401).



The HD prototype projector will output up to 15 lumens of brightness, despite a footprint small enough to fit into a pocket. The unit is still at least one year away from mass production; Microvision said it plans a commercial version of its 720p PicoP "display engine" to reach the marketplace by the third or fourth quarter of 2011.



The new 720p, higher brightness prototype will include a wide-throw angle (helping give the perception of an immersive visual experience); brightness uniformity; 5,000:1 contrast ratio; and colorization the firm said is as much as 200 percent greater than SD television.



