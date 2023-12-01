Shure Outlines Position on Future of Spectrum for Wireless Audio

NILES, Ill—Shure has unveiled its strategy for spectrum used for wireless audio after the U.S. National Spectrum Strategy recently identified more than 2,700 MHz of spectrum to study for innovative new uses by the private sector and government agencies.

The pro audio company notes that while many other companies provided input as this strategy was developed, Shure was the only company that provided feedback on the needs of wireless audio.

Shure says it applauds the work of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) in collaboration with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for their work on the strategy and the opportunity to provide input.

Shure touted its strong record of collaborating with the wireless microphone community and representing the interests of content creators in these regulatory discussions, adding that its active participation in the regulatory discussions around Wireless Multi-channel Audio System (WMAS) and other technologies reflect the company’s commitment to spectrum efficiency and coexistence with other systems.

Shure supports integrated standards that enable innovation to ultimately benefit end users and has outlined four key points in its feedback for the U.S. National Spectrum Strategy:

Program Making & Special Events (PMSE), that includes wireless microphones and In-Ear Monitor systems is of critical importance to the U.S. economy

Continued access to spectrum around 1 GHz for audio PSME is critical for its long-term future

Potential future technology for audio PMSE cannot completely overcome the lack of spectrum

Shure supports spectrum sharing

“We want to ensure that spectrum needs are considered so that the right support can be provided for events and content creation, which are vital to the economy,” said Prakash Moorut, Global Head of Spectrum & Regulatory Affairs, Shure. “The U.S. needs to continue to be a leader on spectrum sharing, which is allowing so many applications like PMSE to flourish.”

Shure is showcasing wireless audio product’s use of spectrum to regulators from around the world at the four-week World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-23) in Dubai that wraps up Dec. 15.