Shure and Audinate become partners
Digital distribution of audio has some obvious advantages, most noticeably the fact that this method dramatically reduces cable requirements.
A number of companies have entered the field, but, to date, none has established dominance. In an attempt to expand its product line, Shure Incorporated recently announced that it has reached a licensing agreement with Audinate, Inc., the manufacturer of the Dante audio networking technology.
Shure will integrate Dante’s technology into their ULXD4D Dual-Channel Digital Wireless Receiver and ULXD4QQ Quad-Channel Digital Wireless Receiver. These products, both a part of Shure’s new ULX-D wireless line, are being launched at Infocomm 2012. More information on this line can be found at the Shure website.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox