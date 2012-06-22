Shure and Audinate become partners

Digital distribution of audio has some obvious advantages, most noticeably the fact that this method dramatically reduces cable requirements.

A number of companies have entered the field, but, to date, none has established dominance. In an attempt to expand its product line, Shure Incorporated recently announced that it has reached a licensing agreement with Audinate, Inc., the manufacturer of the Dante audio networking technology.

Shure will integrate Dante’s technology into their ULXD4D Dual-Channel Digital Wireless Receiver and ULXD4QQ Quad-Channel Digital Wireless Receiver. These products, both a part of Shure’s new ULX-D wireless line, are being launched at Infocomm 2012. More information on this line can be found at the Shure website.