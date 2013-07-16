Shotoku Elevates KETK Newscasts

TORRANCE, CALIF. —KETK-TV, a Communications Corp. of America station and the East Texas NBC affiliate, recently replaced a set of pedestals with three Shotoku TP200/SX300 systems.



Since 1987, KETK-TV provides news for Tyler, Longview, Waco, Shreveport and Baton Rouge sister stations from its Tyler facility. Communications Corporation of America is a medium-market broadcast and digital media company with outlets throughout Louisiana, Texas and Indiana.



“We produce 12 hours of news per day for five stations from our Tyler facility, so Shotoku’s TP200/SX300 pedestal/head system gets a lot of use,” Dan Trent, chief engineer at KETK-TV. “Our former equipment wasn’t capable of up and down movement, and that limited production creativity. The new units change elevation easily, giving operators the freedom to capture a variety of shots and adjust to our different sets.”



The TP200/SX300 Pedestal System is a state-of-the-art configuration ideal for news and production studios. The two-stage pneumatic pedestal has a maximum payload of over 80kg (177 lbs.) and supports a range of camera configurations. Its balance column and base offer maximum stability and great operational flexibility. One-step foot brake and single-action cable guard enable precise movements and control for fast and easy positioning.



The companion SX300 pan/tilt fluid head offers top class performance with 40kg (88 lbs.) payload and counterbalance/smooth pan and tilt drag to maximize image flexibility.



The TP200/SX300 systems have been in constant use since their installation.



