Shaw Media Taps Bannister Lake for Election Graphics

CAMBRIDGE, ON—Shaw Media has selected Bannister Lake’s BL Elector software to provide graphics for the Global Toronto TV station when it reports real-time, on-air results from the 41st Provincial Election on June 12.



At its core, BL Elector is a web-based, database-driven content management solution that maximizes flow for on-air production staff, allowing multiple operators to populate data from many election feeds within on-air graphics. For election night coverage, BL Elector delivers up-to-date information to viewers in a visually appealing manner, while giving talent, producers and administrators easy access to a wealth of candidate and election information.



BL Elector automates up-to-date election information as votes are tallied and reported – pulling feeds from any available election source. Direct integration with graphics systems ensures clean layouts of real-time, BL Elector-driven data for pre-designed templates across multiple screen zones. Graphics playlists can be organized into unlimited groups of regions, ridings, parties, charts and maps. In larger elections, operators can break down data from many regions into smaller subsets, enhancing the local element for viewers following county-by-county races, for example.



Shaw Media uses BL Elector across all of its TV stations and its website.