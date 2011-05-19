Sharp and NHK Develop First Direct-View LCD Super Hi-Vision TV Set

TOKYO: NHK and Sharp Corp. have jointly developed an 85-inch LCD television set compatible with Super Hi-Vision, a world’s first for a direct-view display. Sharp made the announcement today.



Japan’s broadcaster NHK began researching Super Hi-Vision in 1995 and aims to begin trial broadcasts in 2020. The format was demonstrated at the NAB Show in Las Vegas a few years ago. Super Hi-Vision has around 16 times the resolution of high-definition TV, at 7,680x4,320 pixels.



Under the joint development, Sharp’s UV2A 2 LCD technology was used to create a direct-view LCD compatible with the high display performance of Super Hi-Vision. The flat-panel display will have its public debut at NHK’s Science & Technology Research Laboratories in Tokyo, May 26-29, 2011.