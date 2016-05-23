Sharon Stone Presented Service to America Leadership Award

WASHINGTON—Actress and humanitarian Sharon Stone will receive the 2016 Service to America Leadership Award from the NAB Education Foundation (NABEF). Stone will receive the honor for her ongoing commitment to raising awareness and support of AIDS research, prevention and treatment, according to the announcement.

The Service to America Leadership Award recognizes individuals and organizations responsible for improving the lives of others through extraordinary public service. Considered NABEF’s highest individual honor, the award will be presented during the Celebration of Service to America Awards held Tuesday, June 21, at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C.

“Sharon Stone is a gifted actress and humanitarian recognized for her work both on and off the screen,” said NABEF President Marcellus Alexander. “Her tireless advocacy efforts have helped the AIDS research community come closer to finding a cure for one of the world’s most crippling epidemics.”

In 1995, Stone began working with The Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR), an international nonprofit dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education and advocacy of AIDS-related public policy. She has helped raise millions of dollars to support finding a cure, in addition to major treatment advances for pediatric AIDS care, said the announcement. In 2002, Stone was honored by the Human Rights Campaign for her contribution to combating the epidemic. In 2013, she also received the Peace Summit Award at the Nobel Peace Summit for her continuous humanitarian efforts.