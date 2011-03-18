Shanghai Media Group relies on Thomson

Shanghai Media Group (SMG) is launching new cable services powered by a Thomson Video Networks headend technology solution. The SMG installation of Thomson technology includes ViBE encoders, NetProcessor 9030 multiplexers and the Thomson XMS management system, with conditional access management integration. Distributed in MPEG-2 format through China's networks, SMG's channels will achieve high video quality through the powerful statistical multiplexing performance of the Thomson infrastructure.

The readily installed solution from Thomson Video Networks allowed SMG to work on an accelerated timescale for the installation and commissioning of these channels to meet its rigid schedule.

Thomson Video Networks' products provide an open and scalable solution appropriate for both smaller regional and large national broadcasters. Excellent compression in combination with Flextream statistical multiplexing gives network operators increased bandwidth for interactive services, EPGs or VOD. The NetProcessor family of multiplexers delivers freedom in content distribution, and the solution includes highly automated workflow for inserting both local and national spots and promos into a compressed broadcast program stream.