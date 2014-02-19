SGL to Show FlashNet Archive Enhancements at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, SGL will demonstrate select features of its FlashNet content management solution, which integrates with NRCS, MAM or automation control systems for improved workflow efficiency.



For archive, SGL will demonstrate archive via Avid’s Interplay PAM system as well as integration of FlashNet with Avid Interplay Web Services. With SGL’s support for Avid Web Services, customers can use the archive capabilities they currently require but still employ Avid Integrated Archive at any future time without having to re-archive any content.



SGL will also demo its live ingest to archive workflow using For-a’s LTR Series LTO-5 video archiving recorder that lets customers archive material that’s been recorded directly to LTO-5 tape. Once in FlashNet archive, material is available for use via FlashWeb, SGL’s user interface.



SGL will also highlight NRCS MOS support, and partial file restore of QuickTime files directly from tape, among other FlashNet capabilities.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



SGL will be in booth SL5306.