Seven Network Queensland Selects Quantel for News



NEWBURY, U.K.: Australia’s Seven Network has invested in an Enterprise sQ news production system for its Queensland regional operation. The main system will be installed at Seven Queensland headquarters in Maroochydore, with Quantel editors in the regional bureaus in Cairns, Townsville, Mackay, Hervey Bay, Rockhampton, Bundaberg and Gladstone, producing localized content.



Head of Technical Services at Seven Queensland Mark Osborne, said, “With our current system reaching the end of its life, we have taken the opportunity to survey all the current offerings on the market to ensure that we can deliver a fast turnaround, high quality local news service across a very large area. The flexibility, speed and ease of use of the Quantel Enterprise sQ system made the decision very easy.”



The sQ server at the heart of the system includes 200 hours of storage and supports 10 sQ View and sQ Edit journalist editors and one of Quantel’s next-generation Qube craft editors. Video and file ingest is handled by sQ Record (Video) and sQ Load (for XDCAM) applications, with sQ Play handling playout. The system is fully integrated with Seven Queensland’s iNews NRCS, and archive integration is handled via Quantel Mission MAM. In addition, each bureau is equipped with a Quantel software editor which is used to compile local content, with finished edits fed back to Maroochydore.





